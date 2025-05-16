Persistent delays are expected on the railway today due to infrastructure problems.

Network Rail reports trains running between Portsmouth and Southampton will be disrupted due to speed restrictions, while engineers repair an area of “defective track”.

The problems are expected to impact services to and from Southampton Central until 6am tomorrow morning. A statement on Network Rail’s website said: “A speed restriction has been put into place over a section of defective track at Southampton Central to allow trains to travel over the affected area safely.

Network Rail is reporting problems at Southampton Central which is affecting services to and from Portsmouth. | South Western Railway

“As a result of this, services at this station may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. This issue is expected to continue to impact services through until 6am on Saturday, May 17.”

The public transport body said Great Western Railway and South Western Railway services to Portsmouth and Southsea, and Portsmouth Harbour, are among those affected. This is along with trains to Brighton, Weymouth, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

Southern Rail customers will see all trains travelling at 13 minutes past the hour stop at Portsmouth & Southsea, with those at 43 minutes part terminating and restarting at Bognor Regis.

Network Rail added: “Following earlier reports of a possible issue with the track in the Southampton area, Network Rail have had to put a speed restriction in place, which means that a reduced number of trains are able to run through the area. This speed restriction will also be in place tomorrow, and works are planned for overnight Friday into Saturday to fix the track defect.

“Track engineers are working to ensure repairs are planned and completed as quickly as possible. Often, if these works involve the route being closed or a need for complex machinery, they'll need to happen overnight or during a weekend closure. Speed restrictions help prevent any further track damage until this is done.”

All customers are advised to check their journey planners before they travel. More information can be found here.