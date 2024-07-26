Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portsmouth bus operator has announced new technology will be installed onboard their fleet to make travelling easier for passengers.

Stagecoach South has revealed they will installing technology on their Portsmouth buses which announce upcoming bus stops, train departure times, and signpost points of interest along the journey. The information will be displayed on a screen onboard as well as an audio announcement.

The scheme is being introduced in partnership with Portsmouth City Council as part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan. The changes are designed to make public transport more accessible for bus users throughout Portsmouth, Havant and South East Hampshire.

Marc Reddy, managing director for Stagecoach South said, ‘We want to ensure that every customer can travel with us and do so with confidence. For passengers with accessibility needs, the announcements make it easier to follow the progress of their journey, while reassuring them they’re getting off at the right stop.

“Visitors to the region, and even locals new to using buses will also benefit, and it makes public transport a more attractive travel option.”

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at the council, said: “We want everyone to feel confident when taking the bus. This new technology, with audio-visual announcements, supports our vision for improving buses in Portsmouth by making public transport more accessible and giving passengers greater independence.”