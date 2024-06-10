Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engineering work is set to cause late night train disruption on a major commuter route between London and Portsmouth.

National Rail have confirmed that there will be amended service between Portsmouth and London Waterloo due to engineering work between Haslemere and Havant. South Western Railway trains will be affected from 10pm onwards on Monday, June 10 until Friday, June 14 with many routes terminating before reaching the destination.

From Monday to Thursday the below trains will be affected from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo:

The 10.19pm service to London Waterloo will terminate at Havant as will the 23.19pm service. An additional service will be put on between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant at 11.50pm

From Monday to Thursday the below services will be affected from London Waterloo to Portsmouth:

The 10pm service to Portsmouth Harbour will have additional stops at Clapham Junction, Worplesdon, Milford and Witley, before terminating at Haslemere. The 10.30pm service to Portsmouth Harbour will terminate at Haslemere as will the 11pm to Portsmouth & Southsea. The 11.32pm from Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour will also terminate at Haslemere.

There will also be additional amendments between Tuesday and Friday:

Additional services will be in place at 0.22am and 0.37am between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant. An additional service will also be put on between Haslemere and London Waterloo at 0.15am.

Rail replacement transport will be in place between Haslemere and Havant/Portsmouth Harbour, as well as between Havant and Guildford.