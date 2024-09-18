Portsmouth traffic: M27 lane at junction 12 cleared with delays easing after queues backed up to A3(M)

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 08:03 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 09:07 GMT
An obstructed lane on a major motorway has been cleared.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that one lane was blocked at junction 12 on the westbound route this morning, with delays backing up to the A3(M)

This has now been cleared and queues are now clearing. “#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED at J12/#M275 #Portmouth due to an incident, delays easing,” they said. The AA Traffic Map reported delays on the A27 and M27 on the way out of Portsmouth during rush hour. One lane also remains closed in London Road, Hilsea, while SGN gasworks are being carried out.

The AA Traffic Map reports delays on the A27 and M27 in Portsmouth this morning.
The AA Traffic Map reports delays on the A27 and M27 in Portsmouth this morning. | AA Traffic Map

The roadworks have been in place for months. Lane closures have blocked off part of London Road northbound from Trafalgar School to Northwood Road, with one lane also shut in both directions at the junction of Northern Parade.

As a result, traffic was slow coming in and out of the city, with queues near Port Solent, but these are now clearing.

Other areas affected by traffic is the A27 in Portchester in Cams Hill, with roadworks to create a bus lane continuing to frustrate drivers.

Related topics:A27M27TrafficLondon RoadPortchesterPort Solent

