One lane is currently closed on a busy roundabout.

Nation Radio South Travel reports that one lane is currently shut at the Segensworth Roundabout near Fareham. This links commuters to the M27 from the A27.

“Link Road from Segensworth Roundabout to M27 J9 roundabout - one lane closed, likely to cause delays,” the traffic monitoring service said.

Slight delays are currently impacting Southampton Road, which are likely to get worse throughout rush hour. The AA Traffic Map reports the closure is in place due to construction works.

“One lane closed due to construction on Southampton Road both ways at Park Glen,” they added. “Expect delays.” Temporary traffic signals have been set up between on Southampton Road between the A27 and Telford Way.