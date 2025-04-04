Portsmouth traffic: A27 traffic building between Bedhampton and the M27
Drivers are facing delays on the A27 westbound between Bedhampton and the start of the M27. Traffic is also building on the turn off from the A3 but the cause of the delay has not yet been confirmed.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
The latest information on the delays can be found on AA Traffic News.
