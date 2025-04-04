Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays are increasing on a busy A-road this morning.

Drivers are facing delays on the A27 westbound between Bedhampton and the start of the M27. Traffic is also building on the turn off from the A3 but the cause of the delay has not yet been confirmed.

Traffic is building on the A37 westbound this morning | AA Traffic News

AA Traffic News said: “Delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

