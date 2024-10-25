Portsmouth traffic: Eastern Road reopens after night closure - why was it shut and if it will close again
The A2030 Eastern Road was shut last night to allow for workers to check for the condition of the road. A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman confirmed that the surveying has been finished and the route is open again.
Eastern Road was closed between 10.45pm yesterday evening and 5am this morning. The footpath and the northern carriageway was unaffected.
Workers carried out a Deflectograph survey to assess the condition of the road surface. This involved using a specialised machine which measures how much a road bends under the weight of a standard vehicle axle.
The survey helps Colas, the maintenance workers contracted by Portsmouth City Council, evaluate the strength of the road to keep it safe for motorists. The council said there are no further closures expected, despite a notice on one.network suggesting as such.
