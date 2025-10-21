Portsmouth traffic: Heavy traffic on the A3, A27 and the Eastern Road as rush hour gets in full wing
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Delays are beginning on the A3 southbound and are continuing on to the A27 westbound on Tuesday, October 21. Drivers are also facing traffic on the Eastern Road southbound with queuing from the bridge to past the junction of Tangier Road.
The delays will also be affected by traffic heading to the Championship match between Portsmouth and Coventry at Fratton Park this evening which will kick off at 7.45pm.
Disruption is expected on the Eastern Road from 8pm this evening as Southern Water begin a repair project to futureproof the sewer pipes running underneath the major road into the city. It is expected to last seven weeks with one lane closed southbound throughout that time.
Up to date traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.