Drivers are facing delays when travelling into Portsmouth this evening with rush hour in full swings.

Delays are beginning on the A3 southbound and are continuing on to the A27 westbound on Tuesday, October 21. Drivers are also facing traffic on the Eastern Road southbound with queuing from the bridge to past the junction of Tangier Road.

The delays will also be affected by traffic heading to the Championship match between Portsmouth and Coventry at Fratton Park this evening which will kick off at 7.45pm.

Up to date traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.