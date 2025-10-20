The Eastern Road in Portsmouth will have a lane closed for an estimated seven weeks as Southern Water begins a £2.5 million repair project.

The major road in and out of the city has been beset by sewer issues over the past two years with numerous closures to repair burst pipes. Most recently, there were lane closures in both directions following a burst pipe near Burrfields Road which caused disruption for drivers in early September (video embedded in this article).

Working with the council, Southern Water have now announced a £2.5 million repair project to futureproof the pipes and avoid similar incidents. Work will begin on Tuesday, October 21 at 8pm with one lane closed southbound starting just north of the Tangier Road junction.

To try and minimise disruption for drivers, Southern Water are deploying high tech lining equipment which it states requires less digging and is quicker than a normal repair. The lining material will be fed through a smaller hole and down into the pipe underground, before being heated, which then forms a new seal for the sewer.

A £2.5 million repair project will begin on the Eastern Road on Tuesday, October 21 at 8pm. One lane will be closed for an estimated seven weeks. | Southern Water

Alex Saunders, director of Wastewater Operations, said: “Responding to this summer’s burst was a major logistical effort, and we are sorry for the impact it had on road users and the local community.

“Our teams worked hard to minimise disruption, but after similar challenges along the pipeline in previous years, we knew that we needed to act now to find the right long-term solution – so it won’t happen again.

“We now have a plan to put it right and have been working closely with Portsmouth City Council to carry this out in the best possible way, with the minimum disruption caused.

“We would like to thank road users and local residents for their continued patience while we implement a long-term solution which will make this important pipe more resilient.”

The southbound lane closure will also affect footpath and cycle traffic with diversions in place. During the works, Southern Water will be diverting wastewater away from the area to Court Lane Wastewater Pumping Station in Cosham.

High tech lining equipment will be deployed to minimise disruption with Southern Water hoping the works will be a long term solution. | Southern Water

Much of the works undertaken will not be visible to drivers and will take place at night, with the liners delivered in freezer trucks and kept away from sunlight as much as possible. However, engineers will be working day and night, including weekends.

Paul Brooker, director at Vortex Companies – the technology firm carrying out the project on behalf of Southern Water, said: “Our trenchless technology restores pipes without the need for digging.

“The liners are delivered in a freezer truck and are made of reinforced glass and impregnated with resin. They are installed inside the pipes and are bespoke, specifically made for each project.

“Our lining technology and services are used worldwide, offering advanced solutions to the commercial and industry sectors.”