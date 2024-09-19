Portsmouth traffic: Lake Road closed for "emergency repair work" to "ensure everyone's safety"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gas company SGN reported the closure earlier this evening (September 19). They said: “Our engineers are carrying out emergency repair work in Lake Road.
“To ensure everyone's safety, Lake Road is closed between its junctions with Church Street and Clarendon Street. All being well, we hope to have completed our repair work this weekend. All businesses are open as usual, and signed diversion routes are in place for motorists via Holbrook Road, Arundel Street, and Fratton Road.”
Portsmouth City Council said the road will also be closed to bicycles, rented e-scooters and e-bikes. “Plan your journey, allow extra time, and follow the signed diversion routes,” the local authority advised.