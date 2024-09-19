Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road which connects the city has been closed for “emergency repair work”.

Gas company SGN reported the closure earlier this evening (September 19). They said: “Our engineers are carrying out emergency repair work in Lake Road.

“To ensure everyone's safety, Lake Road is closed between its junctions with Church Street and Clarendon Street. All being well, we hope to have completed our repair work this weekend. All businesses are open as usual, and signed diversion routes are in place for motorists via Holbrook Road, Arundel Street, and Fratton Road.”

