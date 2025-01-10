Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays are building on a major motorway this morning as one lane is currently blocked.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that an incident took place on the M27 eastbound this morning. One lane remains obstructed between junction 11 for Fareham and junction 12 for the M275 in Portsmouth.

“#M27 Eastbound - one lane remains BLOCKED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth due an incident, delays building,” HCCTT reports.

Commuters are also facing issues on the M3 northbound, with one lane also being blocked between junctions 4 and 5.

All traffic was held for a time, but heavy delays remain despite vehicles being allowed to move again.