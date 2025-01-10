Hampshire traffic: M3 cleared between Hook and Fleet following incident with no more delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported problems on the M3 northbound earlier this morning (January 10). The traffic monitoring service said this impacted the area between junction 5 for Hook and junction 4 for Fleet.
All traffic was previously held, and one lane obstructed, but motorists are no longer hacing any problems on the route. HCCTT said: “#M3 Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED J5/A287 #Hook and J4A/A327 #Fleet after an earlier incident, delays gone.”
Previously, they said: “#M3 Northbound - Reports of all traffic being temporarily held between J5/A287 #Hook and J4A/A327 #Fleet due to an incident, heavy delays building.”
