Two lanes have now been cleared following an “incident” on a major motorway.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that the lanes were obstructed on the M27 westbound this morning. This was initially reported at 7.48am.

Drivers were impacted on their commutes between Fareham and Park Gate.

Traffic delays have now started to ease, as all lanes have now been cleared.

“#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate after an earlier incident, delays easing,” HCCTT said.