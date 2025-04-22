Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is currently “very slow” on the M275 as smoke billows across it from a nearby boatyard fire.

The M275 remains open despite a nearby fire which is causing bloke smoke to rise above it on Tuesday, April 22. Traffic is being affected in and out of Portsmouth due to the blaze in Tipner Lane which firefighters are currently tackling.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Very slow traffic due to smoke blowing across the road on M275 both ways at J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Due to a fire at Tipner Boat Yard.”