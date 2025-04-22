Portsmouth traffic: M275 rush hour traffic very slow as smoke continues to billow over the motorway from nearby fire

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Traffic is currently “very slow” on the M275 as smoke billows across it from a nearby boatyard fire.

The M275 remains open despite a nearby fire which is causing bloke smoke to rise above it on Tuesday, April 22. Traffic is being affected in and out of Portsmouth due to the blaze in Tipner Lane which firefighters are currently tackling.

Traffic is "very slow" on the M275 as smoke from a nearby fire continues to bellow.
Traffic is "very slow" on the M275 as smoke from a nearby fire continues to bellow. | AA Traffic news

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Very slow traffic due to smoke blowing across the road on M275 both ways at J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Due to a fire at Tipner Boat Yard.”

Further information on the boatyard fire can be found on The News live blog.

