Trains towards Portsmouth Harbour face severe delays due to points failure between Woking and Guildford

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 08:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Severe delays are impacting trains travelling towards Portsmouth this morning.

South Western Railway (SWR) reports that passengers heading towards Portsmouth Harbour railway station will face problems due to a points failure. The incident happened earlier this morning between Woking and Guilford, with all lines having to close.

These have all now been reopened, but the knock-on effects of the incident will impact services throughout the morning. SWR gave further information on its website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company said: “After being informed of a problem with a set of points between Woking and Guildford and specialist teams fixing the issue, all lines have now reopened and trains are running through these stations. Whilst the train service returns to normal, there may be alterations and diversions where necessary in order to minimise service disruption.”

SWR said disruption is expected until 12pm today. Train tickets are being accepted on buses in the Guildford and Woking areas following the points failure. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” SWR added. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

Further details can be found here.

Related topics:Portsmouth HarbourTrainsWokingDisruptionTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice