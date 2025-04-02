Trains towards Portsmouth Harbour face severe delays due to points failure between Woking and Guildford
South Western Railway (SWR) reports that passengers heading towards Portsmouth Harbour railway station will face problems due to a points failure. The incident happened earlier this morning between Woking and Guilford, with all lines having to close.
These have all now been reopened, but the knock-on effects of the incident will impact services throughout the morning. SWR gave further information on its website.
The company said: “After being informed of a problem with a set of points between Woking and Guildford and specialist teams fixing the issue, all lines have now reopened and trains are running through these stations. Whilst the train service returns to normal, there may be alterations and diversions where necessary in order to minimise service disruption.”
SWR said disruption is expected until 12pm today. Train tickets are being accepted on buses in the Guildford and Woking areas following the points failure. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” SWR added. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
