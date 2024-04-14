Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Western Railway (SWR) engineers will be working on the line between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea stations on April 15. All lines will be blocked at different parts of the day.

The engineering work is taking place on April 15 between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea railway stations. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-15)

SWR said on its website: “We have been informed that additional engineering works are required between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea. This means that all lines in this area will be blocked for periods of the day on Monday.

“Journey planners have been updated to show the changes to scheduled trains. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”