Expected cancellations are set to cause chaos on the railways this morning (December 13).

South Western Railway (SWR) issued a statement last night letting passengers know their journeys are likely to be disrupted. The company said due to an “unexpected” shortage of train crew, many services are expected to be cut.

This has impacted the entire network operated by SWR, including routes from Portsmouth to London, Portsmouth to Southampton, Southampton to Weymouth and elsewhere. The company has issued an apology to passengers. They advised people to look at their journey planners for any updates.

“Due to an unexpected shortage of train crew, we expect there to be cancellations to services across our network on Friday, December 13,” they said. “Journey planners will be updated in the early hours of Friday 13.” They added: “We’re very sorry for the disruption. Please check back for updates.”

Delays have already hit services between Weymouth and Southampton Central, with trains expected to be “cancelled, delayed or reduced” due to the lack of staff. They said: “Our online journey planners are up to date with the latest information, but short notice alterations may still be possible to other services because of this. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.”

SWR have reported a fault on a train at Woking, with services being cancelled at the station. Disruption is expected until 1pm. They said: “We have been informed that a train has developed a fault at Woking. As a result, Platform 5 is currently out of use, meaning that trains will depart from alternative platforms in order to facilitate services through this station. Train technicians are currently en route to the Station to rectify the fault on the train.”

Details of the latest timetable changes can be found on the SWR journey planner.