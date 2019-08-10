Have your say

A Met Office weather warning is in place in Portsmouth this weekend, with gusts of up to 50mph forecast across the south of the UK.

In the last few days we’ve had periods of blazing sun, torrential rain and high winds – and the unpredictable weather is showing little sign of stopping.

The yellow-level weather warning, for strong winds, is in place for the rest of today and covers most of England and Wales.

The strong gusts are expected to cause travel disruption, and there could spray and large waves on seafronts.

Hovertravel cancelled services on Saturday due to the ‘adverse weather conditions’.

Power cuts have also been reported in the Chichester area and in the SO32 postcode area.

Picture: Getty Images

A Southsea champagne bar event was cancelled last night, while organisers at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival have said events will go on today, but with less kites in the sky.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for the next two days for Portsmouth, according to the Met Office:

Saturday

9am to 11am – Sunny intervals with a small chance of rain. Wind speeds up to 47mph.

11am to 12pm – Overcast conditions with more chance of rain. Temperatures up to 19C but will feel much chillier.

12pm to 4pm – Sunny intervals with winds speeds up to 49C. Rainfall is unlikely.

4pm to 9pm – Sunny intervals. Temperatures likely to reach 20C but will feel more like 13C. Wind speed forecast to drop to about 40mph by early evening.

9pm to 12am – Clear evening with temperatures up to 18C. Wind speed to drop to about 35mph.

Sunday

9am to 10am – Light showers expected but some sunny intervals. Temperatures to reach 18C, will feel slightly warmer than Saturday.

10am to 3pm – Sunny intervals, wind speeds to reach about 31mph. Maximum temperatures of 20C in the afternoon.

3pm to 9pm – Sunny weather forecast for most of the afternoon. Wind speed to fall to 26mph by the evening.

9pm to 12am – Clear evening with temperatures up to 18C.