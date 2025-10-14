Preparations have begun for the works to repair a burst sewage pipe in Eastern Road, with an overnight lane closure in place this evening.

Next week, Southern Water will be repairing and lining the pipe after it burst in September, which means diverting the shared footpath and cycle lane to the coastal path as well as closing one lane southbound from the junction just north of Tangier Road.

From 8pm tonight (Tuesday, 14 October 2025), the shared footpath and cycle lane - starting just south of the junction to Tangier Road to the junction of Burrfields Road - will be diverted to the coastal path.

Also from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 15), one lane southbound, (starting just north of the junction to Tangier Road) will be temporarily closed for equipment delivery.

Eastern Road has seen lane closures (September 3) following a burst sewer main which is being dealt with by Southern Water. | Habibur Rahman | The News

Then, from 8pm on Tuesday, October 21,the southbound lane will be closed for the start of the repair and lining of the pipe for the duration of the works which is expected to take seven weeks. Both northbound lanes will remain open during the works.

Southern Water said: “We’re going to be working hard to repair and line the pipe. We’re sorry to say our work will cause disruption to residents and commuters.

The repair and lining work will take up to seven weeks, barring any unforeseen issues and is also weather dependent. One southbound lane closure and footpath and cycle diversion will be in place during this time. Our engineers will work daytime and night time, including weekends.”

This incident comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems further north along the road, with the most recent problem further south along the pipe.