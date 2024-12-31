Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road leading up to parts of Queen Elizabeth Country Park has been shut due to the weather.

Hampshire County Council announced that Forest Drive, Horndean, is closed to visitors. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for New Year’s Day, with strong winds and heavy rain to forecast to batter Portsmouth, Hampshire and most of England.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 75mph in some cases. Hampshire County Council made the safety announcement on Facebook. They said: “Due to forecasted high winds, we have made the decision to close Forest Drive for the safety of our visitors.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in South Downs National Park. A major road leads up to the higher parts of the park has been shut. | Sam Moore

“We will review the situation tomorrow morning and provide further updates as soon as possible. The Visitor Centre and Café will remain open as usual. Thank you for your understanding.” Forest Drive is the route which leads up to the northern parts of the park.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from 12.15am tomorrow until 3pm. “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday,” the Met Office said. “The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”