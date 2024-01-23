Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revolution Bars Group has made the decision to close eight sites across England as it warned that its younger customers are still feeling a “disproportionate” strain from rapid increases in the cost of living. As a result of this Revolución de Cuba in Southampton has officially closed its doors leaving customers devasted. The venue, which offers Cuban tapas and cocktails was a popular venue but over the last few years, the group has felt the strain of a number of things including the cost of living crisis and the effects of the pandemic. Rob Pitcher, chief executive at Revolution Bars Group, said: “We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer. "However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.

"Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable."

Revolution Bars Group has closed eight sites across the UK including venues in Beaconsfield, Derby, Reading, St Peters Liverpool and Wilmslow as well as two Revolucion de Cuba sites in Sheffield and Southampton and the Playhouse in Newcastle-Under-Lyme.