Revolución de Cuba in Southampton permanently closes its doors following Revolution Bars Group announcement
A popoular Cuban tapas bar has officially closed its doors after Revoltion Bars Group made the decision to close eight of its venues in the UK.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Revolution Bars Group has made the decision to close eight sites across England as it warned that its younger customers are still feeling a “disproportionate” strain from rapid increases in the cost of living. As a result of this Revolución de Cuba in Southampton has officially closed its doors leaving customers devasted. The venue, which offers Cuban tapas and cocktails was a popular venue but over the last few years, the group has felt the strain of a number of things including the cost of living crisis and the effects of the pandemic. Rob Pitcher, chief executive at Revolution Bars Group, said: “We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer. "However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.
"Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable."
Revolution Bars Group has closed eight sites across the UK including venues in Beaconsfield, Derby, Reading, St Peters Liverpool and Wilmslow as well as two Revolucion de Cuba sites in Sheffield and Southampton and the Playhouse in Newcastle-Under-Lyme.
On Google, a statement from the venue, said: "Amigos, we have loved shaking your cocktails and creating unmissable fiestas over the years - We want to extend an enormous thank you for joining the Revolucion de Cuba fiesta and making some unforgettable memories. Any guests with bookings will be contacted in due course – Thank you for your patience and understanding. For any guests looking for their next Cuban escape, your nearest Rev de Cuba is now our Reading location. Alternatively, our sister venue Revolution in Southampton would also love to welcome you. Goodbye Amigo, and Gracias"