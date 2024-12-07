Road closure after car damaged by fallen tree in Southampton, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 12:40 BST
The police have provided an update following a road closure in Hampshire.

Shirley Avenue, Southampton, has been closed and there is traffic in the area as a result. The closure is due to a tree that has fallen onto a car which has been damaged.

The police have confirmed that no one was injured from the incident and the road closure will be dealt with the local highways agency.

The AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to emergency services incident on Shirley Avenue both ways from St James Road to A3057 Shirley High Street.”

