The £6.5m rebuild of a fire ravaged beach front pub and restaurant has begun, with a road closure in place for the next three weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub and restaurant, owned by Hall & Woodhouse, is now undergoing a major multi-million pound restoration project to create a four storey venue with staff accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction work at the replacement pub in Hill Head has begun. Picture: Sarah Standing (150525-3300) | Sarah Standing

As a result of the ongoing construction work on the new Osborne View, Hill Head Road will be closed between Old Street and Solent Road for the next three weeks.

Despite the road closure, which will be effective from tomorrow (September 8), pedestrian access will be maintained, allowing customers to continue visiting Breezes Cafe.

The cafe posted on Facebook, saying: “We are fully supportive of this project and of all the businesses involved. Inevitably, the works will bring some disruption — from road closures to parking challenges and noise.

“But please remember: Breezes will remain open throughout the build, which is expected to last over a year. We will still be here, ready to welcome you with our freshly cooked breakfasts and homemade sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many small independents, these times can be testing, and we truly don’t want to become the next ‘lost local’.”

A 35-ton vehicle is due to arrive at the site on Tuesday, with a piling delivery scheduled for Wednesday and the pressing of piles due to begin on Thursday.

Stubbington councillor, Pal Hayre, also shared a project update saying: “The project is currently running slightly behind schedule, but contractors remain confident that completion will take place by Autumn 2026.”

The building will be constructed of highly efficient fabric to reduce energy consumption and will feature PV solar panels on the roof, LED lighting and timer controls, waterless urinals and other water reduction measures, as well as ambient cellar cooling, to ensure the energy efficiency of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the pub will open to guests next summer and its general manager Steve Young previously said he could not wait.

He added: “It is exciting to see construction commencing on-site, marking the start of The Osborne View’s rebuild. We are thrilled to be delivering an enhanced pub for the community. The Osborne is deeply missed by our locals.

“The new, purpose-built building aims to appeal to both current a future generations of guests, and offers improved operational efficiencies, accessibility and increased flexibility - making it the perfect spot for morning coffee right through to sunset dinner and drinks.”