The final touches are being made as the city prepares for another dazzling fireworks display in Southsea this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth City Council-organised event is taking place at Southsea Common on Tuesday, November 4 with large crowds expected to attend.

Here is all the key information you need to know

Is the event free?

Yes! The event is organised by the city council and is free to all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does the event start?

The site opens at 4pm, with stalls and entertainment for the whole family, including a variety of hot food and refreshments on site, and a funfair.

Live music highlights include:

4.30pm Amba Tremain’s Floor Fillers - soulful vocals and dancefloor favourites in a high-energy set.

5.55pm Tash Hills - Portsmouth Music Award winner delivers a vibrant mix of modern soul, funk and disco.

The fireworks are scheduled to take place from 7pm and the event will end at 8pm.

Portsmouth fireworks | PCC

Will there be a bonfire?

No, unlike the previous events in Cosham there is no bonfire at the Southsea event

Is there parking nearby?

The carparks around Southsea Common will be open as normal to use, though city residents are urged to use public transport where they can. The Southsea park and ride service will not be operating as it only runs in the summertime. Road closures for the sea defence works also remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there will be several temporary road closures, including Clarence Esplanade from the eastern site sea defence works gate at Serpentine Way to the entrance of the D-Day Car Park from 9am–8pm.

What other facilities will be on site?

Facilities will be onsite including toilets, first aid, visitor information point and a separate welfare tent including a lost child point, lost and found, ear defenders, and seating space for anyone feeling overwhelmed.

Will there be another display in the north of the city?

In short, no. The Southsea event replaces the much-loved event at Cosham which was stopped after the new football facilities where built on the King George V Playing Fields meaning the site is now too small on safety grounds.

There was talk of another smaller event possibly returning, with an initial event at Alexandra Park once planned but then cancelled due to high winds, but so far this has come to nothing.

So it is Southsea-only for now!