Road closures will be in place in Southsea on Friday morning (October 4) as the city pays tribute to Royal Navy war heroes.

British and Commonwealth sailors who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars will again be remembered at a service at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common on Friday (October 4) 100 years after it was first unveiled.

At 9.45am, a 24-strong Royal Navy Guard of Honour will set off from the D-Day Story Museum and march along the seafront to the Naval War Memorial. Sailors, both regular and reserve, will lead the procession and will be joined by veterans in the march before arriving at Southsea Common.

A short service will take place at 10am, where the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will welcome all in attendance before leading a torch lighting ceremony to recognise the legacy of the fallen sailors.

The Portsmouth Naval Memorial honours those who have serves and lost their lives across a number of conflicts. Picture Sam Stephenson

The service means that a number of road closures will be in place to allow it to take place with Clarence Esplanade closed from 6am to midday or by the completion of the event, whichever is sooner.

The closure will be in place from the flood gates (west) to west of its junction with D-Day Car Park Entrance.

Vehicles will be diverted from Clarence Esplanade – Pier Road – Duisburg Way – Clarence Parade – Avenue de Caen and vice versa. There will also be eastbound-only access to D-Day Car Park.

Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained/diverted around the event, with cyclists able to follow vehicle diversion or dismount and follow pedestrian diversion around the event.