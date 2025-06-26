A serious traffic incident, resulting in a college bus crashing into a river, has led to a road closure which remains in place this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bluestar 607 college bus for Barton Peveril Sixth Form College crashed into the River Itchen after coming off Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh just after 10am this morning (June 26) - leaving a number of people injured.

The road was closed off by the roads policing unit as emergency services flocked to the scene and the AA has reported that the route remains closed this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit wrote on Facebook this afternoon: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh, after College Bus 607 for Barton Peveril students left the carriageway into a river.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed so please avoid the area.It is anticipated the road may be closed for up to 12 hours for investigation and recovery work.

“Everyone on the bus has been accounted for and all injured persons are being treated by the ambulance service. We can confirm that the families of all of those involved have been contacted.”

The News previously reported that three people, including the bus driver, have been taken to hospital while 14 people were treated at the scene, according to South Central Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambulance service confirmed that five ambulances, two helicopters and specialist response units were at the scene of the incident.

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College wrote on Facebook: “We are aware of an incident involving the College 607 Bus. College staff are working closely with the police to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

It is anticipated that the road will remain closed this evening - more updates to follow.