Sophie Lewis
Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ following a crash on the A3 this afternoon (October 27).

One lane has been closed due to a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A3 at Chalton Lane.

As a result, there are hefty delays building and congestion is backing to the Buriton turn off.

The AA says: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between A272 Winchester Road and New Barn Farm Lane. Average speed ten mph.”

More updates to follow.

