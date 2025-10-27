A3: 'Severe delays' of 27 minutes on major stretch of road following crash
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ following a crash on the A3 this afternoon (October 27).
One lane has been closed due to a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A3 at Chalton Lane.
As a result, there are hefty delays building and congestion is backing to the Buriton turn off.
The AA says: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between A272 Winchester Road and New Barn Farm Lane. Average speed ten mph.”
More updates to follow.