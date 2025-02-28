SGN confirms major two week lane closure in London Road as phase one of work nears completion
Ongoing work to replace aging gas networks has resulted in multiple lane closures in the north of the city over the past few months.
The first phase of the work started at the beginning of January and it has involved replacing all of the metallic Victorian gas mains within the southbound carriageway of London Road.
SGN engineers have now reached the final stages of completing phase one which is due to finish by March.
In order to complete phase one, a temporary southbound lane closure will be in place outside the old News Centre from Monday, March 3. This lane closure will be in place for approximately two weeks.
From Monday, March 10 engineers will be moving down the road and there will be a temporary southbound lane closure outside the Coach and Horses pub. This closure will be in place for approximately three weeks.
Phase two of the major work will commence on Monday, March 24 and work is expected to continue until mid-June.
The second phase of the work will involve replacing the low-pressure gas main in the northern carriageway of London Road. These works are due to be less disruptive than phase one, involving lane closures as works progress.
