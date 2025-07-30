Stagecoach bus ploughs into shelter causing it to collapse while turning into Commercial Road

A shelter has collapsed after a bus heading into the city centre ploughed into it during rush hour.

Just after 7am yesterday morning (July 29), a Stagecoach bus hit a city centre south bus stop, in Edinburgh Road, causing it to collapse.

A Stagecoach bus has crashed into a bus shelter causing it to collapse.placeholder image
A Stagecoach bus has crashed into a bus shelter causing it to collapse. | Contributed

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “A Stagecoach bus turning into Commercial Road made contact with a bus shelter, which subsequently collapsed.

“The safety of our passengers, staff, and the public is always our highest priority. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

Stagecoach attended the incident to ‘manage the debris’ and make the area safe, with the spokesperson confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident will be reviewed.

