Prices of bus tickets in the Portsmouth area are set to rise soon.

Stagecoach South is set to increase the cost of some of its services from July 1. Adult single tickets will remain capped at £2, with NightRider tickets remaining at £3, but others will become more expensive.

Stagecoach is increasing prices for some of its bus tickets for much of Hampshire and West Sussex. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Adult day tickets in Havant, Waterlooville and Chichester will rise from £4 to £4.50. The day ticket in Portsmouth, currently priced at £5, will remain the same. Passengers travelling in Hayling Island will pay £6.50 for a day ticket, which has risen from £6. The Gold DayRider, which covers Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and Brighton, will soon cost £8.50 from £8.

Children’s day tickets, for people aged between 5 and 15, are due to rise as well. Services from Havant and Waterlooville will increase to £3.50 from £3. The same ticket in Portsmouth will rise from £3.50 to £4.

Single ticket prices are remaining the same as part of an agreement with the Department for Transport, and will remain until at least the end of 2024. James O’Neill, commercial director for Stagecoach South, told Sussex World: “Reviewing our fares is essential to ensure we continue to deliver and grow our network of bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

“We understand that any change in pricing requires careful consideration. Following an extensive review of increased running and operational costs, we’ve strived to minimise the impact this will have on customers and kept any increases as low as possible. Revenue from fares is vital to pay for day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology and other customer improvements.

“Bus travel remains fantastic value for money, and we’ve been conscious to keep ticket prices affordable and sustainable for customers, with some ticket prices unchanged.” Stagecoach made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Further details can be found here.

