Portsmouth buses: Stagecoach ticket prices to rise on Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island services - when
Stagecoach South is set to increase the cost of some of its services from July 1. Adult single tickets will remain capped at £2, with NightRider tickets remaining at £3, but others will become more expensive.
Adult day tickets in Havant, Waterlooville and Chichester will rise from £4 to £4.50. The day ticket in Portsmouth, currently priced at £5, will remain the same. Passengers travelling in Hayling Island will pay £6.50 for a day ticket, which has risen from £6. The Gold DayRider, which covers Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and Brighton, will soon cost £8.50 from £8.
Children’s day tickets, for people aged between 5 and 15, are due to rise as well. Services from Havant and Waterlooville will increase to £3.50 from £3. The same ticket in Portsmouth will rise from £3.50 to £4.
Single ticket prices are remaining the same as part of an agreement with the Department for Transport, and will remain until at least the end of 2024. James O’Neill, commercial director for Stagecoach South, told Sussex World: “Reviewing our fares is essential to ensure we continue to deliver and grow our network of bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.
“We understand that any change in pricing requires careful consideration. Following an extensive review of increased running and operational costs, we’ve strived to minimise the impact this will have on customers and kept any increases as low as possible. Revenue from fares is vital to pay for day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology and other customer improvements.
“Bus travel remains fantastic value for money, and we’ve been conscious to keep ticket prices affordable and sustainable for customers, with some ticket prices unchanged.” Stagecoach made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Further details can be found here.
A spokesperson told Sussex World: “Whilst the majority of ticket prices will increase, some will stay the same, including the popular NightRider ticket, which will remain priced at £3. Singles will increase as follows: £1 to £1.10; £1.60 to £1.70, £1.80 to £2.00. Child and return tickets will be adjusted in line with adult single tickets. £1.30 singles are unchanged. Like many sectors of the economy, we continue to experience rising operational costs, which have put pressure on our fares. We have absorbed as many costs as possible and strived to keep fare increases to a minimum.”
