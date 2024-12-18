Stagecoach and First Bus to put on Christmas Day bus services

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:04 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 09:07 BST
There will be special bus services running on Christmas Day to ensure people can travel around the city.

Stagecoach South and First Solent bus providers will be operating a number of special services over the Christmas period.

Alongside Portsmouth City Council, the bus services have compiled a festive public transport timetable designed to help local residents and visitors get into the city for celebrations, travel to and from QA Hospital, and reconnect families across the city on Christmas Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bus travel in Portsmouth placeholder image
Bus travel in Portsmouth

The initiative is part of the council's ongoing efforts, supported by the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), a £48 million investment in government funding aimed at transforming bus travel in Portsmouth.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to enjoy Christmas and New Year with their families and friends.

“We're excited to offer special bus services on Christmas Day, helping people get to where they need to be - whether that’s enjoying festive events, visiting loved ones in hospital, or simply spending time with family."

Due to confirmed industrial action on December 19, 21, 24 and 26 there will be disruption to First Solent routes, as well as the Portsmouth Park and Ride PR1 service on these dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marc Reddy, managing director at Stagecoach South, said: “At Stagecoach South, we are proud to support the Portsmouth community by providing a special bus service on Christmas Day.

“We understand the importance of staying connected during the festive season, whether it’s reuniting with loved ones, attending important commitments, or simply enjoying the celebrations.

“Being part of this initiative allows us to help make the season a little brighter for residents and visitors alike."

Christmas Day Bus Services in Portsmouth (December 25, 2024)

First Solent:

  • Routes 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8 will operate a special Christmas timetable
  • Services will run every hour from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Stagecoach South:

  • Routes 18, 21 and 23 will operate a special Christmas timetable
  • Services will run every hour from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

For more information about the industrial action and the bus services, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthBus StrikesTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice