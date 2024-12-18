There will be special bus services running on Christmas Day to ensure people can travel around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Portsmouth City Council, the bus services have compiled a festive public transport timetable designed to help local residents and visitors get into the city for celebrations, travel to and from QA Hospital, and reconnect families across the city on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus travel in Portsmouth

The initiative is part of the council's ongoing efforts, supported by the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), a £48 million investment in government funding aimed at transforming bus travel in Portsmouth.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to enjoy Christmas and New Year with their families and friends.

“We're excited to offer special bus services on Christmas Day, helping people get to where they need to be - whether that’s enjoying festive events, visiting loved ones in hospital, or simply spending time with family."

Due to confirmed industrial action on December 19, 21, 24 and 26 there will be disruption to First Solent routes, as well as the Portsmouth Park and Ride PR1 service on these dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Reddy, managing director at Stagecoach South, said: “At Stagecoach South, we are proud to support the Portsmouth community by providing a special bus service on Christmas Day.

“We understand the importance of staying connected during the festive season, whether it’s reuniting with loved ones, attending important commitments, or simply enjoying the celebrations.

Christmas Day Bus Services in Portsmouth (December 25, 2024)

First Solent:

Routes 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8 will operate a special Christmas timetable

Services will run every hour from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Stagecoach South:

Routes 18, 21 and 23 will operate a special Christmas timetable

Services will run every hour from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm