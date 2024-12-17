Last-minute talks are continuing in a bid to avert strike action by First Solent bus drivers and supervisors over the festive period.

More than 140 drivers and supervisors at First Solent are set to strike in action being called by the union Unite, with workers who operate across Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth taking to the picket lines to demonstrate their anger at their pay offer.

If no agreement can be found then strikes are due to take place from December 19 to 27 meaning that, Unite says, bus services over the Christmas period will be close to zero.

As previously reported by The News, Unite members are angry that First has offered workers a four per cent pay deal and, it says, has also refused to reinstate many of the terms and conditions that were removed during the Covid pandemic.

However First said it was ‘working hard’ to come to an agreement with staff and is continuing its talks with the union in a bid to avert the strike action.

It added: “Strike action over the festive period will cause severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments.

"We would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption the strike action may cause."

Unite regional officer Ian Woodland said that First’s services ‘will grind to a halt over Christmas’ if no agreement is reached.

He added: “This is strike of First Group’s own making and it needs to urgently come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer our members can accept.”

Other bus services provided across the area by Stagecoach will be unaffected.