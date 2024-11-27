Three people injured following crash in Swanwick Lane involving motorbike and pedestrians

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people have sustained injuries following a crash involving a motorbike and two pedestrians.

Police were called at 7:50am on Tuesday, November 26 to a report of a collision on Swanwick Lane. The crash involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and two pedestrians and the road was closed in both directions resulting in delays.

A 17-year-old male sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital, while a 13-year-old male suffered minor injuries.The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old male, also suffered minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
TrafficTraffic
Traffic

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 44240514361 if you have information.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTrafficPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice