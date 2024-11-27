Three people have sustained injuries following a crash involving a motorbike and two pedestrians.

Police were called at 7:50am on Tuesday, November 26 to a report of a collision on Swanwick Lane. The crash involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and two pedestrians and the road was closed in both directions resulting in delays.

A 17-year-old male sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital, while a 13-year-old male suffered minor injuries.The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old male, also suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.