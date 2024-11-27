Three people injured following crash in Swanwick Lane involving motorbike and pedestrians
Police were called at 7:50am on Tuesday, November 26 to a report of a collision on Swanwick Lane. The crash involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and two pedestrians and the road was closed in both directions resulting in delays.
A 17-year-old male sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital, while a 13-year-old male suffered minor injuries.The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old male, also suffered minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.