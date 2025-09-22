More than three weeks of overnight closures begin this week at the A27/A3(M) interchange to allow for drainage survey works to take place.

The works by National Highways will be taking place on the A27/A3M westbound on slip road that joins the A27 in Havant which will result in its closure from 8pm to 6am tonight (September 22) until Wednesday, November 19 (Monday to Friday only).

Traffic will be diverted via the A27 eastbound carriageway to the next junction to turn around and join the A27 westbound carriageway.

It is the latest in a long list of works in the Havant area along the A27, with speed restrictions also still in place on the bridge area at the Havant junction as a result of ongoing repair works.