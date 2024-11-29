Train hits tree in Fareham causing delays to services
A train struck a tree in Fareham causing disruption to services.
The incident happened on Wednesday night causing delays to passengers.
A spokesperson for South Western Railway said: “A train struck a tree in the Fareham area on Wednesday night which did cause some disruption to our services. SWR services through the area were running normally by Thursday morning.”
