Trains unable to call at Portsmouth Harbour due to points failure

A POINTS failure at Portsmouth Harbour means some services will be unable to call at the station.

Southern services will not serve Portsmouth Harbour today after two defects were identified within the set of points which directs trains to and from Platform 3 at Portsmouth Harbour.

It is hoped specialist technicians will be able to fix the problem overnight.

SEE ALSO: Gosport murder probe: Tributes paid to mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case found dead after Grange Crescent house fire

This will affect trains in both directions which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour (via Horsham and Barnham), Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour, Littlehampton and Portsmouth Harbour .

These trains will instead terminate and start back from Fratton except for a couple of trains which have to start and terminate at Portsmouth & Southsea instead, for scheduling reasons.

SEE ALSO: Here’s the food hygiene rating of every Portsmouth restaurant and takeaway inspected last month

Services which only run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea will not be amended.

Southern tickets may be used on South Western Railway services between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour all day today.