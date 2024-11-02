TUI Airways is returning to Southampton Airport with a weekly flight to Palma De Mallorca after a 15-year hiatus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be able to fly to Palma De Mallorca every Tuesday from Southampton airport between May 27, 2025 to September 20, 2025.

Karen Switzer, TUI UK’s director of aviation planning, said: “We are extremely excited to return to Southampton Airport to reconnect travellers with the vibrant corner of the world that is Palma.

Southampton Airport | Southampton Airport/Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how important it is for customers to have access to flights from their local airports, and this latest addition brings the number of regional airport that TUI Airways fly from to 24.

“We look forward to welcoming customers on board from May next year and taking them away on their dream Mallorcan holiday”.

This new weekly flight will give holidaymakers and cruise fans a seamless link to Mallorca’s sandy beaches, cultural hot spots, and warmer weather.

Read More Delight as Southampton Airport starts offering easyJet flights to Amsterdam

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "The runway extension at Southampton Airport has paved the way for exciting new travel opportunities for the Central South region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With TUI's return after 15 years, holidaymakers now have the chance to experience the full TUI journey from start to finish.

“This is an incredible milestone for our airport and signals a future filled with growth, as we continue to expand and enhance travel options for our passengers to every corner of Europe.”