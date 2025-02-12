Two crashes on M27 cause massive delays for drivers as traffic held
A crash was reported eastbound after junction 4 near the M3 link road. AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M27 Eastbound after J4 M3.
“Following a brief hold, the vehicles involved have now been moved out of live lanes and the road is fully open, heavy residual delays still remain.”
A crash was also reported westbound between junction 9 and 8. The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show all lanes have now opened following the recovery of the vehicles involved.
“Severe delays of 17 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 20 mph.”