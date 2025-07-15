Two teenage boys who died in horror Corhampton crash are named after their car ploughed into tree
The police have today confirmed that the driver, 16-year-old Damien Dean from Denmead, and passenger, 17-year-old Mason Renhard from Eastleigh both died at the scene after a grey Hyundai i20 hit a tree on Corhampton Lane in Corhampton near Meonstoke at 2.47 am on Sunday, July 13.
The families of both boys have been informed and the police have said they are being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.
“Please refrain from speculating about this incident on social media. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250311184.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.