Two teenage boys, who died after their car crashed into a tree over the weekend, have been named by the police as an investigation continues.

The families of both boys have been informed and the police have said they are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“Please refrain from speculating about this incident on social media. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250311184.”