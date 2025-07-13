Two teenage boys die after car crashes into a tree in Corhampton in the early hours of the morning
The 16 and 17-year-old boy dies at the scene after the grey Hyundai I20 crashed into a tree in Corhampton at around 2.47am on Sunday, July 13. Their families have been informed and police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Corhampton. Police were called at 2.47am on Sunday, July 13 to reports that a car had collided with a tree on Corhampton Lane.
“Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, a 16 year-old boy and a 17 year-old boy died at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
The spokesperson added: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.
“If you have any information, please contact us online or via 101 quoting reference 44250311184.”
