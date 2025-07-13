Police are calling for witnesses after two teenage boys died after they car they were in collided with a tree this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16 and 17-year-old boy dies at the scene after the grey Hyundai I20 crashed into a tree in Corhampton at around 2.47am on Sunday, July 13. Their families have been informed and police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Corhampton. Police were called at 2.47am on Sunday, July 13 to reports that a car had collided with a tree on Corhampton Lane.

“Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, a 16 year-old boy and a 17 year-old boy died at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The spokesperson added: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“If you have any information, please contact us online or via 101 quoting reference 44250311184.”