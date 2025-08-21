Delays are expected this weekend as multiple road closures are put in place for Victorious Festival.

This weekend, Southsea Common will host one of the biggest music festivals along the south coast with an epic lineup featuring the likes of Madness, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon and Kaiser Chiefs.

Traffic

Some road closures and parking restrictions come into effect from 8am this morning (August 21) until next Tuesday (August 26) while preparations get underway.

The AA says: “Delays expected due to the Victorious Music Festival with road closures from 8am Thursday to about 8pm on Tuesday on roads around Southsea Common.”