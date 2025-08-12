Victorious Festival 2025: Full list of planned road closures and parking restrictions in Southsea
Taking place on August 22, 23 and 24, Victorious Festival will return for a jam packed weekend of music from the likes of Kings of Leon, Madness, The Last Dinner Party and Queens of the Stone Age, comedy from Joel Dommett and family activities to get stuck into.
As thousands of people gear up to travel into the city, a lot of people trying to work out where they can and cannot park over the weekend. The Portsmouth City Council has released an extensive list of all of the restrictions that will be in place before, during and after the major event.
The road closures and parking restrictions are as follows:
Temporary prohibition of vehicles and bicycles
From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8pm on Tuesday, August 26:
- Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to its junction with South Parade. (Except access to Pyramids Car Park via Jack Cockerill Way
- The Dell in its entirety
- Avenue De Caen in its entirety
- Serpentine Way in its entirety
- Victoria Avenue (southbound) from its junction with bellevue terrace
- Victoria Avenue spur in its entirety
From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:
- Duisberg Way from its junction with Clarence Parade to 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road and Festival car park exit).
- Clarence Parade in its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way in its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way Spur in its entirety
- Clarence Esplanade from west of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade
- South Parade from its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to Clarendon Road
Temporary prohibition of cars, except taxis and buses
From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:
- Kings Terrace from its junction with Kings Road Roundabout to its junction with Southsea Terrace
- Pier Road (Southbound) from its junction with Southsea Terrace to Duisburg Way Roundabout
- Clarendon Road from the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).
- Portland Road in its entirety
Temporary prohibition of cars (at the discretion of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary)
From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:
- Pier Road from its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Clarence Esplanade (except buses and Park & Ride Shuttle buses).
Temporary prohibition of through traffic (except for resident egress)
Between 10am and 10.30pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:
The restrictions will be required for crowd safety and will apply only at such times and to such extent as shall from time to time be indicated by traffic signs and will be removed as soon as is safe to do so.
- Clarence Parade from its junction with Lennox Road South to its junction with Osborne Road
From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:
- South Parade from its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade
- Kirkstall Road in its entirety
- Eastern Villas Road in its entirety
- Burgoyne Road from its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road
- Florence Road from its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road
- Lennox Road South in its entirety
- Auckland Road East in its entirety
- Palmerston Road from its junction with Clarence Parade to its junctions with Auckland Road West & Auckland Road East
- Villiers Road from its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South
- Maple Road in its entirety.
- The Circle south of its junctions with Clarendon Road
- The Vale in its entirety
- Auckland Road West in its entirety
- Netley Road in its entirety
- Netley Terrace in its entirety
- Osborne Road from its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way/Clarence Parade (except buses & Taxis)
- Serpentine Road in its entirety
- Elphinstone Road in its entirety
- Ashburton Road in its entirety
- Shaftesbury Road in its entirety
- Nightingale Road in its entirety
- Western Parade in its entirety
- Ashby Place in its entirety
- Croxton Road in its entirety
- Duisburg Way in its entirety (except for westbound vehicles exiting the festival car park when safe and practicable to do so)
- Pier Road from its junction with Duisburg Way to junction with Long Curtain Road. (Except Buses and Coaches only)
- Gordon Road in its entirety (Except for Taxis accessing the Pick Up/Drop Off area on Victoria Avenue)
Temporary prohibition of loading and waiting
From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:
- Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to its junction with South Parade
- Avenue De Caen in its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way parking bays on both sides
- Victoria Avenue in its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up)
- Victoria Avenue Spur in its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal program)
- Pier Road (Southbound) from its junction with Long Curtain Road to Duisburg Way Roundabout
- The Dell in its entirety
- Duisburg Way from a point 5 metres east of the Festival Site entry exit (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road) for 10 metres (2 spaces)
- Clarence Parade 15 metres (1 bay) to the west of Serpentine Way
- Pembroke Road parking bay for 5 metres opposite the Royal Naval Club (No. 15)
From 8am to 8pm Monday, August 25:
- Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to South Parade
- Avenue De Caen in its entirety
From 8pm Monday, August 25 to 8pmTuesday, August 26:
- Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to Jack Cockerill Way
- Avenue De Caen in its entirety
Temporary prohibition of vehicles (To facilitate camp & ride shuttle bus provision)
From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:
- The Dell in its entirety
- Clarence Esplanade from its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade
Temporary suspension of one way (Westbound camp & ride shuttle buses only)
From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:
Clarence Esplanade from its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade
Temporary reversal of one way (from eastbound to westbound)
From 8am on Friday, August 22 to 11.59pm Sunday, August 24:
- Auckland Road West from its junction with Palmerston Road to Netley Road
Temporary suspension of cycle lane (To facilitate camp & ride shuttle bus provision)
From 8am on Friday, August 22 to 11.59pm Sunday, August 24:
- South Parade (Eastbound) From opposite its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Esplanade
- Clarence Esplanade from its junction with South Parade to its junction with The Dell