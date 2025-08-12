With less than two weeks until Victorious Festival kicks off for the August bank holiday - we have put together a list of the planned road closures and parking restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on August 22, 23 and 24, Victorious Festival will return for a jam packed weekend of music from the likes of Kings of Leon, Madness, The Last Dinner Party and Queens of the Stone Age, comedy from Joel Dommett and family activities to get stuck into.

As thousands of people gear up to travel into the city, a lot of people trying to work out where they can and cannot park over the weekend. The Portsmouth City Council has released an extensive list of all of the restrictions that will be in place before, during and after the major event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road closures and parking restrictions are as follows:

Temporary prohibition of vehicles and bicycles

From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8pm on Tuesday, August 26:

Clarence Esplanade f rom Serpentine Way to its junction with South Parade. (Except access to Pyramids Car Park via Jack Cockerill Way

rom Serpentine Way to its junction with South Parade. (Except access to Pyramids Car Park via Jack Cockerill Way The Dell in its entirety

Avenue De Caen in its entirety

Serpentine Way in its entirety

Victoria Avenue (southbound) from its junction with bellevue terrace

Victoria Avenue spur in its entirety

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:

Duisberg Way from its junction with Clarence Parade to 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road and Festival car park exit).

Clarence Parade in its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way in its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way Spur in its entirety

Clarence Esplanade from west of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade

South Parade from its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to Clarendon Road

The official map of Victorious has been released with some key changes made to the site as the sea defences scheme continues. | Steven Stringer

Temporary prohibition of cars, except taxis and buses

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:

Kings Terrace from its junction with Kings Road Roundabout to its junction with Southsea Terrace

Pier Road (Southbound) from its junction with Southsea Terrace to Duisburg Way Roundabout

Clarendon Road from the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).

Portland Road in its entirety

Temporary prohibition of cars (at the discretion of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary)

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pier Road from its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Clarence Esplanade (except buses and Park & Ride Shuttle buses).

Temporary prohibition of through traffic (except for resident egress)

Between 10am and 10.30pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:

The restrictions will be required for crowd safety and will apply only at such times and to such extent as shall from time to time be indicated by traffic signs and will be removed as soon as is safe to do so.

Clarence Parade from its junction with Lennox Road South to its junction with Osborne Road

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24:

South Parade from its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade

Kirkstall Road in its entirety

Eastern Villas Road in its entirety

Burgoyne Road from its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road

Florence Road from its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road

Lennox Road South in its entirety

Auckland Road East in its entirety

Palmerston Road from its junction with Clarence Parade to its junctions with Auckland Road West & Auckland Road East

Villiers Road from its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South

Maple Road in its entirety.

The Circle south of its junctions with Clarendon Road

The Vale in its entirety

Auckland Road West in its entirety

Netley Road in its entirety

Netley Terrace in its entirety

Osborne Road from its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way/Clarence Parade (except buses & Taxis)

Serpentine Road in its entirety

Elphinstone Road in its entirety

Ashburton Road in its entirety

Shaftesbury Road in its entirety

Nightingale Road in its entirety

Western Parade in its entirety

Ashby Place in its entirety

Croxton Road in its entirety

Duisburg Way in its entirety (except for westbound vehicles exiting the festival car park when safe and practicable to do so)

Pier Road from its junction with Duisburg Way to junction with Long Curtain Road. (Except Buses and Coaches only)

Gordon Road in its entirety (Except for Taxis accessing the Pick Up/Drop Off area on Victoria Avenue)

Temporary prohibition of loading and waiting

From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:

Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to its junction with South Parade

Avenue De Caen in its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way parking bays on both sides

Victoria Avenue in its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up)

Victoria Avenue Spur in its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal program)

Pier Road (Southbound) from its junction with Long Curtain Road to Duisburg Way Roundabout

The Dell in its entirety

Duisburg Way from a point 5 metres east of the Festival Site entry exit (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road) for 10 metres (2 spaces)

Clarence Parade 15 metres (1 bay) to the west of Serpentine Way

Pembroke Road parking bay for 5 metres opposite the Royal Naval Club (No. 15)

From 8am to 8pm Monday, August 25:

Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to South Parade

Avenue De Caen in its entirety

From 8pm Monday, August 25 to 8pmTuesday, August 26:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarence Esplanade from Serpentine Way to Jack Cockerill Way

Avenue De Caen in its entirety

Temporary prohibition of vehicles (To facilitate camp & ride shuttle bus provision)

From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:

The Dell in its entirety

Clarence Esplanade from its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade

Temporary suspension of one way (Westbound camp & ride shuttle buses only)

From 8am on Thursday, August 21 to 8am on Monday, August 25:

Clarence Esplanade from its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade

Temporary reversal of one way (from eastbound to westbound)

From 8am on Friday, August 22 to 11.59pm Sunday, August 24:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auckland Road West from its junction with Palmerston Road to Netley Road

Temporary suspension of cycle lane (To facilitate camp & ride shuttle bus provision)

From 8am on Friday, August 22 to 11.59pm Sunday, August 24:

South Parade (Eastbound) From opposite its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Esplanade

Clarence Esplanade from its junction with South Parade to its junction with The Dell