Two lanes were blocked on the M275 earlier today following a four vehicle pile up.

Dash cam footage has captured the shocking aftermath of the collision on the M275 that happened at approximately 1pm today (July 10). The northbound incident took place on the major road at junction 1, near Tipner. The footage depicts the front of a vehicle being severely damaged and several police cars on site.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X when the incident happened. It said: “M275 Northbound - Two lanes BLOCKED at J1/Tipner Ln Tipner due to an incident, delays on approach.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the collision involved four cars. They said: “We were called at 1:10pm to a collision on the M275 involving four cars. Minor injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 2:50pm.”