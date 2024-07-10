WATCH: Dash cam footage shows scary aftermath of M275 collision near Tipner involving four cars

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two lanes were blocked on the M275 earlier today following a four vehicle pile up.

Dash cam footage has captured the shocking aftermath of the collision on the M275 that happened at approximately 1pm today (July 10). The northbound incident took place on the major road at junction 1, near Tipner. The footage depicts the front of a vehicle being severely damaged and several police cars on site.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X when the incident happened. It said: “M275 Northbound - Two lanes BLOCKED at J1/Tipner Ln Tipner due to an incident, delays on approach.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the collision involved four cars. They said: “We were called at 1:10pm to a collision on the M275 involving four cars. Minor injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 2:50pm.”

As a result of the collision, there were significant delays on the M275. For more information about the collision, click here.

Related topics:CarsHampshire County CouncilHampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice