Storm Darragh hit the country in the early hours of the morning with strong winds and rain.

As a result of the winds, a yellow weather warning has been put in place until 6am tomorrow (Sunday, December 8). Pictures and footage has captured Nelson Lane in Portchester being blocked in the early hours of this morning.

National Highways and emergency services have been working on multiple roads today to clear debris and trees in a bid to keep traffic moving.

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.”