Wightlink will be replacing all of the fenders at its car ferry port as part of a major investment programme in the coming weeks.

As part of the improvements, all of the fenders will be replaced at the berth and resurfacing will be completed on the upper deck car lanes, access ramp and ferry boarding ramp.

The car ferry terminal will relocate to the International Ferry Port while work is carried out at the Gunwharf Road terminal. Credit: Wightlink | Wightlink Portsmouth

Dean Murphy, head of port operations, said: “We are sorry if this maintenance cause inconvenience for our customers, but we need to carry out this work and it makes sense to do this at one of the quieter times of the year.

Our colleagues will be on hand throughout the works to help and advise customers.”

Scaffolding is being installed at the terminal with a covering to allow contractors to work in all weathers. As a result of the improvement work, car ferries between Portsmouth and Fishbourne will be diverted to and from the Portsmouth International Port between Monday, January 27 and Monday, February 3.

The temporary relocation of the car ferry terminal is to allow the new fenders to be installed and customers are being advised that bookings will need to be in advance during this period. The journey time is likely to be increased by approximately 15 minutes while car ferries are located at the Portsmouth International Ports and there will be different boarding arrangements in place.

As foot passengers and cyclists will not be able to travel on these sailings, extra FastCat catamarans have been scheduled through the night.