Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two car collision and the road has officially opened after being closed for hours.

Winchester Road, Lower Upham (B2177), has officially re-opened after being closed in both directions between Sciviers Lane and Stakes Lane following a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 8:05am this morning (Thursday, May 23) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Winchester Road.

