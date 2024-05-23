Winchester Road re-opens following two vehicle collision - three people injured
Winchester Road, Lower Upham (B2177), has officially re-opened after being closed in both directions between Sciviers Lane and Stakes Lane following a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 8:05am this morning (Thursday, May 23) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Winchester Road.
“Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, these are not thought to be life threatening at the current time. Road closures are currently in place while emergency services deal with the incident.
“We would ask people to please avoid the area at the current time. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0385 of today’s date.”
