A 67-year-old has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a van smashed into a moped near a school.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Copnor Road on Wednesday, September 3.

The crash, which happened at approximately 6.20pm, took place on the stretch of road in front of Copnor Primary School, and saw a van collide with a moped, which subsequently struck another car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 44250399426.