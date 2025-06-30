The police have confirmed a woman in her 80s has been hospitalised following a ‘medical incident’ over the weekend.

The motorway was closed both ways from junction 3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to junction 2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) yesterday (Sunday, June 29) following a medical incident.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 9.45am by the ambulance service dealing with a medical incident on the A3(M) southbound, north of junction 3.

A3 (M)

“Police attended to assist with traffic management and road closures, and attending officers were told that the patient’s car had also collided with the central reservation and another car.”

The police have also confirmed that a woman in her 80s was taken to hospital as a result of the ‘medical incident’.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 9.41am to an incident in Havant on Sunday, June 29.

“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”