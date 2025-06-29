Delays are remain on the A3(M) this morning after it was closed in both directions following a medical incident.

The motorway was closed both ways from junction 3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to junction 2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to allow for the emergency services to attend.

Highways England has said the road has now reopened - though traffic queues have built up in both directions.

The AA is reporting that traffic heading southbound has backed up beyond Clanfield, while northbound the delays go back to Bedhampton.

There is also severe delays on London Road heading through Cowplain as motorists look to avoid the motorway closure.