Emergency services were scrambled to the A27 near Farlington after a van rolled over.

Paramedics attended the incident, and it has been confirmed that one person was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The incident took place earlier today. Picture: Supplied

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a number of 999 calls around 09.25am all reporting a single vehicle accident on the A27 near Farlington, which resulted in the vehicle rolling over on to its side.

‘We sent two ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

‘The two occupants of the vehicle – one male and one female – had fortunately only sustained minor injuries; one of them was able to be cleared at the scene and the second has been taken to the QA Hospital for further treatment.’

